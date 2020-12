Share Now









12/27/2020

DEVELOPING: During a press conference, the United States Attorney overseeing the investigation named Anthony Warner as the bomber. The federal prosecutor said Warner perished in the blast.

The FBI, ATF, and Metro Nashville police are currently holding a press conference. Watch it live below:

