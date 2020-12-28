Pennsylvania lawmakers: Analysis reveals ‘alarming discrepancy’ — error twice the size of the difference between Trump and Biden

2.6K 756
GOP Lawmakers say 170,830 more ballots were recorded than voters voting in presidential race
December 28, 2020
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A group of Republican state lawmakers say they performed an extensive analysis of election day data and found “troubling” discrepancies.
According to State Rep. Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon), 17 lawmakers sponsored and participated in the analysis.
Ryan, who is a certified public accountant, says they discovered discrepancies between the numbers of total votes counted and total number of those who voted in the 2020 General Election.
According to Ryan, the analysis compared official county election results to the total number of voters who voted Nov. 3, as recorded by the Pennsylvania Department of State.
Ryan says the analysis revealed that 6,962,607 total ballots were reported as being cast, while DoS/SURE system records indicated that only 6,760,230 total voters actually voted.
Among the 6,962,607 total ballots cast, 6,931,060 total votes were counted in the presidential race, including all three candidates on the ballot and write-in candidates, according to Ryan.
He says the difference of 202,377 more votes cast than voters voting, together with the 31,547 over- and under-votes in the presidential race, adds up to an alarming discrepancy of 170,830 votes, which is more than twice the reported statewide difference between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Pennsylvania’s election results were certified Nov. 24 and Gov. Wolf issued a certificate of ascertainment of presidential electors stating that Biden received 80,555 more votes than Trump.
The group of lawmakers released the following joint statement:
2.6K 756
- 3.3KShares
This election ,if you want to call it that was never meant to be honest. This has to be the most corrupt and fraudulent election I have witnessed and nothing is really being done about. This is crazy!