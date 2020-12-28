Pennsylvania lawmakers: Analysis reveals ‘alarming discrepancy’ — error twice the size of the difference between Trump and Biden

Share Now







GOP Lawmakers say 170,830 more ballots were recorded than voters voting in presidential race

President Donald J. Trump talks to members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, prior to boarding Marine One to begin his trip to Charlotte, N.C. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

December 28, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A group of Republican state lawmakers say they performed an extensive analysis of election day data and found “troubling” discrepancies.

According to State Rep. Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon), 17 lawmakers sponsored and participated in the analysis.

Ryan, who is a certified public accountant, says they discovered discrepancies between the numbers of total votes counted and total number of those who voted in the 2020 General Election.

According to Ryan, the analysis compared official county election results to the total number of voters who voted Nov. 3, as recorded by the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Ryan says the analysis revealed that 6,962,607 total ballots were reported as being cast, while DoS/SURE system records indicated that only 6,760,230 total voters actually voted.

Among the 6,962,607 total ballots cast, 6,931,060 total votes were counted in the presidential race, including all three candidates on the ballot and write-in candidates, according to Ryan.

He says the difference of 202,377 more votes cast than voters voting, together with the 31,547 over- and under-votes in the presidential race, adds up to an alarming discrepancy of 170,830 votes, which is more than twice the reported statewide difference between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

“Breaking News: In Pennsylvania there were 205,000 more votes than there were voters. This alone flips the state to President Trump.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2020

Pennsylvania’s election results were certified Nov. 24 and Gov. Wolf issued a certificate of ascertainment of presidential electors stating that Biden received 80,555 more votes than Trump.

The group of lawmakers released the following joint statement:

“We were already concerned with the actions of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Executive branch, and election officials in certain counties contravening and undermining the Pennsylvania Election Code by eliminating signature verification, postmarks, and due dates while allowing the proliferation of drop boxes with questionable security measures and the unauthorized curing of ballots, as well as the questionable treatment of poll watchers, all of which created wholesale opportunities for irregularities in the 2020 presidential election.” “However, we are now seeing discrepancies on the retail level which raise even more troubling questions regarding irregularities in the election returns. These findings call into question the accuracy of the SURE system, consistency in the application of the Pennsylvania Election Code from county to county, and the competency of those charged with oversight of elections in our Commonwealth. “However, we are now seeing discrepancies on the retail level which raise even more troubling questions regarding irregularities in the election returns. These findings call into question the accuracy of the SURE system, consistency in the application of the Pennsylvania Election Code from county to county, and the competency of those charged with oversight of elections in our Commonwealth. “These numbers just don’t add up, and the alleged certification of Pennsylvania’s presidential election results was absolutely premature, unconfirmed, and in error.”

