BREAKING: Federal Prosecutor resigns after Pennsylvania election fraud case

Freed previously made headlines in September when he took the highly unusual step of announcing that his office was investigating the discarding of mail-in ballots in Luzerne County. The full Justice Department press release about an ongoing investigation was highlighted as an atypical move, as was Freed’s announcement that seven of the ballots were reportedly cast for President Trump.

The president and his allies seized on the case as evidence for Trump’s frequent claims that mail-in voting would enable widespread voter fraud. Trump has continued to promote such claims since his loss in November, particularly in Pennsylvania, one of several states that flipped from 2016 and clinched President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Peter Smith, who served as U.S. attorney for the Middle District during the Obama administration, told the Times-Leader in September that Freed was “an honorable guy [but] it is, I think, not appropriate to give details. I would not have done it if I was U.S. Attorney.”

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler, who has served with the U.S. attorney’s office for more than three decades, is set to replace Freed, according to PennLive.