BREAKING: Louisiana Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow Dead of COVID at 41

December 29, 2020

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, a Republican from Louisiana, has died of COVID-19 at the age of 41.

Letlow’s campaign manger Andrew Bautsch released the following statement:

“Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, 41, passed away this evening at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport due to complications from COVID-19.

“Letlow was admitted into a Monroe Hospital on December 19 after testing positive for the coronavirus and was transferred to Ochsner-LSU Health on Tuesday, December 22, and placed in intensive care.

“Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, Phd., and two young children.

“The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time.

“A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.”

