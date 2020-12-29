BREAKING: New Poll Shows Republicans Losing Georgia — Large Shift Away from Loeffler

Share Now







Poll shows six point shift away from Loeffler

December 29, 2020

A new poll released today by Trafalgar Group, a right-leaning polling firm, revealed Senator David Perdue and Senator Kelly Loeffler trailing Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Senate runoff races.

The poll shows Ossoff leading Perdue 50-48 with 2 percent of voters undecided. Trafalgar’s December 18 polling showed Perdue and Ossoff in virtually the same position as the their latest poll.

However, Trafalgar’s December 18 poll showed Kelly Loeffler with a comfortable six point lead over her Democrat challenger. Trafalgar’s newest poll shows Loeffler’s lead has evaporated. She now trails Warnock by fewer eight-tenths of a point, 49.6 to 48.8, with slightly less than two percent of voters still undecided. That’s a six point swing away from Loeffler in less than two weeks.

Trafalgar’s Chief Pollster Robert Cahaly explained that Loeffler and Perdue are suffering because of their failure to immediately support President Trump.

“So as it turns out, GOP Senators not immediately backing @realDonaldTrump’s call to raise the payments from $600 to $2k the day before Christmas Eve isn’t something #swingvoters like very much,” Cahaly tweeted.

The poll was conducted between 12/27/20 and 12/30/20. The sample included 1022 likely Georgia voters with a margin of error of +/- 2.99%.

Dec. 30 poll

Dec. 18, poll

