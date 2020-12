Share Now









December 29, 2020

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) called on the Senate to vote today on the $2,000 stimulus checks. In a tweet responding to news that Senators Perdue and Loeffler support the measure, Hawley said, “We’ve got the votes. Let’s vote today.”

We’ve got the votes. Let’s vote today https://t.co/woFBHPMSjz — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 29, 2020

