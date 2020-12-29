New study: Data Indicates 289,000 Votes Across Six Battleground States May Be Fraudulent

Share Now







World-renown economist John Lott Ph.D., released a startlingly new study on the 2020 election today.

Lott examined the results from six battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

In Georgia, Lott looked at Fulton County and four neighboring counties. His idea was to compare Trump’s share of absentee ballots in precincts adjacent to each other on opposite sides of the county border. In other words, comparing a county where fraud is alleged to one where it is not.

Dr. Lott found that in 2016, there was essentially no difference between Fulton County and its surrounding sister counties.

But in 2020, Lott’s research showed something quite different. He found that President Trump’s percentage of absentee votes was 7.19 percent lower in Fulton county as compared to precincts just across the street in neighboring counties.

“In layman’s terms, in precincts with alleged fraud, Trump’s proportion of absentee votes was depressed – even when such precincts had similar in-person Trump vote shares to their surrounding countries. The fact that the shift happens only in absentee ballots, and when a country line is crossed, is suspicious,” Lott writes.

Dr. Lott said he controlled for demographic and in-person voting variables. Yet based on his research, Lott says President Trump’s seemingly inexplicable drop in the share of the absentee ballots in Fulton County adds up to 11,350 votes, or 90 percent of Biden’s vote lead in Georgia.

Dr. Lott also closely examined Pennsylvania.

Like in Georgia, Lott inspected the results from Allegheny County and compared those numbers to their respective surrounding precincts in neighboring counties.

Lott found that in Allegheny County, Trump’s share of absentee votes was 3.4 percent lower than in precincts just across the street in neighboring counties Republican counties like Beaver, Bulter, and Washington.

He also closely scrutinized provisional ballots and found that Allegheny County’s provisional ballot rate was 3.2 times higher than in Republican precincts in neighboring counties.

Based on his research, Lott estimated between the two sources, absentee and provisional ballots, there were 55,270 fraudulent votes cast in Allegheny alone.

Dr. Lott also examined voter turnout rates, or “excess votes” in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Dr. Lott compared the counties in which voter fraud was alleged relative to other counties where it was not.

His research showed that in counties where fraud was alleged, like Allegheny, Dane, Clark, Fulton, Maricopa, Milwaukee, and Wayne counties, voter turnout was excessively higher as compared to counties where fraud was not alleged.

Dr. Lott estimates that there were 70,000 to 79,000 “excess” votes between Georgia and Pennsylvania. Adding Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin to the mix, Lott estimates the total increases to 289,000 potentially fraudulent (“excess”) ballots cast in the 2020 election.

READ THE STUDY HERE

