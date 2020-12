Share Now









December 30, 2020

Members of Georgia’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections and members of the Senate Judiciary committee will hold a hearing to study Georgia’s Election laws, and their past and present impact on the current Election cycle. They will also consider the committee report from the December 3rd meeting.

