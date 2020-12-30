BREAKING: President Trump Files Wisconsin Case in US Supreme Court

Share Now









December 30, 2020

Today, President Donald J. Trump, in his personal capacity, filed an appeal in the United States Supreme Court seeking to ensure election integrity in Wisconsin.

The lawsuit asks the Supreme Court to declare the Wisconsin election unconstitutional and void as a result of the multiple violations of law, and order the Wisconsin state legislature to appoint electors consistent with Article II, Sec 1.2 of the United States Constitution.

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals specifically held that if the Trump Campaign proved its case, it could void the election as “failed”, and order decertification of the Biden electors, requiring the Wisconsin legislature to appoint electors. The Seventh Circuit Court affirmed a dismissal of the challenge to the November 3, 2020 election based on the doctrine of “latches” – essentially saying the campaign should have filed suit before the election – even though the scope of illegal absentee ballots and the results of the election were as yet unknown and the changes in law and administration of the election in violation of the U.S. Constitution happened on the eve and day of the election.

“President Trump continues to fight for the American people and election integrity. We have to restore integrity to our process through every legal and constitutionally viable mechanism. America has seen the extent of corruption in this election and is demanding swift resolution. We hope that state legislatures in Wisconsin and the five other states will not wait on a court order but exercise their plenary constitutional authority and we continue to appeal to them as well as seek judicial remedy,” Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in a written statement.

Click here to read the Petition.

lick here to read the Motion for Expedited Consideration.

