Expert Witness Says Team Has Hacked into the Georgia Senate Runoff Election — “We are in.”

‘This should not happen’
December 30, 2020 | 1:35 PM ET
During a Senate hearing in Georgia over fraud in the 2020 presidential election, Jovan Pulitzer told the senate members, “At this very moment at a polling location in the county, not only do we now have access to the devices through the poll pad — the system — but we are in.”
Pulitzer told the senators this should not be able to happen, but his team was has able to hack into the voting system and has documented evidence to prove it.
Pulitzer said the machines are connected to the internet and two-way communication is occurring in real-time. “It’s receiving data and sending data,” he said.
When questioned, Pulitzer said the polling place his team hacked into is a physical location, not a mobile station. Pulitzer said his team has access to the data from the Georgia Senate runoff race from the polling station.
Even in light of this hacking demonstration, the elections will be allowed to proceed with all the equipment and the system “as-is,” because the fact that one can game the system is the whole point, for Democrats. And we know the GOP hasn’t got the balls to do anything about it. They’d rather surrender the Senate like they did the White House.