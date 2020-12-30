Federal judge: ‘Not surprising that a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals’

Share Now







U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pratt was appointed by President Clinton in 1997

December 30, 2020

Wiz’s note: I strongly disagree with the judge, but I am posting this story so you can see just how corrupt the legal system has become. It’s rigged against Trump all the way up to our federal Judges.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A federal judge in Iowa who has warned against political corruption is ridiculing President Donald Trump’s pardons, including those issued to convicted Republican campaign operatives and former members of Congress.

“It’s not surprising that a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals,” senior U.S. District Judge Robert Pratt of the Southern District of Iowa told The Associated Press in a brief phone interview Monday. In a bit of humor, he said: “But apparently to get a pardon, one has to be either a Republican, a convicted child murderer or a turkey.”

Pratt was referring to pardons Trump granted to his former campaign aides convicted during the special counsel’s Russia inquiry, former GOP congressmen who committed crimes, and security contractors convicted of killing innocent civilians in Iraq. Trump also pardons turkeys — this year two from Iowa — annually before Thanksgiving.

Pratt made the remarks when asked for comment on pardons granted to two former top aides for Ron Paul’s 2012 presidential campaign, who were convicted in a corruption scheme related to the Iowa caucuses.

