JUST-IN: Representative-elect Says Pelosi and McConnell May Strike ‘Deal’ to Block Members from Objecting to Biden

December 30, 2020

This morning, Senator Josh Hawley became the first Senator to publicly commit to objecting to Joe Biden’s slate of electors on Jan. 6, when Congress votes to certify the 2020 presidential election.

In a statement, Hawley said he cannot certify the electoral results because some states like Pennsylvania “failed to follow their own state laws.”

Later in the day, Representative-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wrote in a tweet that the word on Capitol Hill is that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may strike a deal to change the rules in how congressional members can object to Joe Biden’s slate of electors.

“Word on the Hill is that Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi could be working together on a rules change “deal” to block our Electoral College Certification objection,” Greene tweeted.

Greene did not elaborate or provide a source for her tweet.

Word on the Hill is that Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi could be working together on a rules change "deal" to block our Electoral College Certification objection.



The American people deserve to hear about the voter fraud that took place on Nov 3 … NO DEAL, NO COVER-UP! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 30, 2020

