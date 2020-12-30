JUST-IN: Representative-elect Says Pelosi and McConnell May Strike ‘Deal’ to Block Members from Objecting to Biden

Share Now
December 30, 2020
This morning, Senator Josh Hawley became the first Senator to publicly commit to objecting to Joe Biden’s slate of electors on Jan. 6, when Congress votes to certify the 2020 presidential election.
In a statement, Hawley said he cannot certify the electoral results because some states like Pennsylvania “failed to follow their own state laws.”
Later in the day, Representative-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wrote in a tweet that the word on Capitol Hill is that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may strike a deal to change the rules in how congressional members can object to Joe Biden’s slate of electors.
Greene did not elaborate or provide a source for her tweet.
Its unconstitutional. 2) those involved and paid by American people should do what they were elected to do. Uphold the constitution and in the face of gross voter fraud and deceit not become part of it and against the will of the people. I would consider thes people involved to be traitors to the American ideals and constitution. Should be removed from office and arrested for sedition. Period. Sedition. When u let a government be be over run by tyrants who lost but tey to make it appear that they have won. Then elected officials jump on the band wagon and further tilit information bia the media broadcast controls diminishing our 2nd ammendlent rights. Jail time, steipp them of citizenship and all property aquired during their ten year rape of the American people
Anyone that votes to attempt to block the evidence from being presented will be declared enemy combatants and will be considered co-conspirators in the attempted coup. When the civil war starts these officials at the highest levels will be the first targets to be removed in order to restore the United States Constitution and freedom as we know it.