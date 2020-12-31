GOP POLLSTER ISSUES WARNING: Stimulus checks in Georgia are as popular as “BBQ, College football, and sweet tea’

Share Now







December 31, 2020

A new poll released by Trafalgar Group, a right-leaning polling firm, shows Senator David Perdue and Senator Kelly Loeffler trailing Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Senate runoff races.

The poll showed Ossoff leading Perdue 50-48 and Loeffler trailing Warnock 49.6 to 48.8.

Trafalgar’s Chief Pollster Robert Cahaly explained that Loeffler and Perdue are suffering because of their failure to immediately support President Trump.

Today, Cahaly reiterated his warning to GOP insiders:

“If anyone inside the beltway was curious how 2020 #GASen#Runoff voters feel about #stimuluschecks – our latest @trafalgar_group#poll finds the $2k as popular as #BBQ, #CollegeFootball, & #SweetTea…,” Cahaly tweeted.

If anyone inside the beltway was curious how 2020 #GASen #Runoff voters feel about #stimuluschecks – our latest @trafalgar_group #poll finds the $2k as popular as #BBQ, #CollegeFootball, & #SweetTea:



75.3% raise to $2000

7.4% remain $600

9.5% No checks

7.8% No opinion — Robert C. Cahaly (@RobertCahaly) December 31, 2020

