Maricopa County Treasurer Resigns, Says He Supports Recall Effort Against Board

PHOENIX — Citing a “toxic” political environment and other issues, Maricopa County’s outgoing treasurer said that Thursday will be his last day in office even though his successor won’t be sworn in until the second week of January.
Outgoing Maricopa County Treasurer Royce Flora announced his resignation on Wednesday. In his resignation, Flora also announced his intention to assist with the recall of Supervisors Clint Hickman, Bill Gates, Jack Sellers, and Steve Gallardo.
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors have fought charges of a “rigged election” this year by blocking access to election data. Those allegations have resulted in a demand for a full audit of the Maricopa County General Election results.
