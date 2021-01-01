Maricopa County Treasurer Resigns, Says He Supports Recall Effort Against Board

Share Now









January 1, 2021

PHOENIX — Citing a “toxic” political environment and other issues, Maricopa County’s outgoing treasurer said that Thursday will be his last day in office even though his successor won’t be sworn in until the second week of January.

Outgoing Maricopa County Treasurer Royce Flora announced his resignation on Wednesday. In his resignation, Flora also announced his intention to assist with the recall of Supervisors Clint Hickman, Bill Gates, Jack Sellers, and Steve Gallardo.

“It has also come to my attention that the incoming Treasurer cannot be legally sworn in until January 11, 2021 and therefore according to the Arizona Constitution, my term would extend until that time,” wrote Flora. “This is unacceptable to me for several reasons. First, the liability bond protecting me expires December 31st, 2020 and I would become personably liable for any loss. Second, the political environment at the County has become so toxic I have no desire to endure further abuse. Finally, I intend to participate in the recall of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors which puts me in direct conflict with County government. For these and other reasons, I resign my office of Maricopa County Treasurer effective on the statutorily prescribed date of midnight, December 31st, 2020.”

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors have fought charges of a “rigged election” this year by blocking access to election data. Those allegations have resulted in a demand for a full audit of the Maricopa County General Election results.

Read Flora’s letter:

