MUST SEE: Pulitzer Reveals Poll Pads in Georgia Are Communicating with Vendor in China

Share Now







3.1K Shares

January 1, 2021

During a Senate hearing in Georgia, Inventor Jovan Pulitzer told the senate members, “At this very moment at a polling location in the county, not only do we now have access to the devices through the poll pad — the system — but we are in.”

Pulitzer told the senators this should not be able to happen, but his team was has able to hack into the voting system and has documented evidence to prove it.

Pulitzer said the machines are connected to the internet and two-way communication is occurring in real-time. “It’s receiving data and sending data,” he said.

When questioned, Pulitzer said the polling place his team hacked into is a physical location, not a mobile station. Pulitzer said his team has access to the data from the Georgia Senate runoff race from the polling station.

On Thursday during a livestream, Pulitzer revealed the electronic voting machine was communicating with a vendor in China.

Pulitzer also said that he will soon be breaking two huge reports on the voting machines soon.

WATCH:

Share Now







3.1K Shares

SHARE THIS NOW: Share

Email

Print



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Twitter

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...