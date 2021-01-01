Nick Sandmann calls Lin Wood Tweet About VP Pence ‘Dumb’

Share Now







January 1, 2021

Nick Sandmann, an 18-year-old graduate of Covington Catholic High School and star of an infamous viral video from January 2019, called his former lawyer’s tweet “dumb” today.

Sandmann was was defamed and smeared by numerous mainstream media outlets after a deceptively edited video appeared to show him making fun of a Native American man.

Sandman sued The Washington Post and CNN for defamation of character. The Post and CNN later settled. Sandmann was represented by attorney Lin Wood.

Today, Sandmann spoke out against his former lawyer, calling one of Wood’s tweets about Vice President Pence “dumb.”

I’m sorry but what the hell https://t.co/oDBEmA8pwX — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) January 1, 2021

Responding to tweet that Sandmann should be loyal because Wood was good to him, Sandmann tweeted implied that was not the case, while reiterating that Wood’s tweet was “dumb.”

No, the truth is. And truthfully, this is a dumb tweet — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) January 1, 2021

