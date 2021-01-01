Proposed Law Would Let Governor Cuomo Put COVID Carriers into ‘Detention’ Camps

Share Now









ALBANY (N.Y.) — Yes, you read the headline correctly. New York Assemblyman N. Nick Perry is sponsoring legislation that would give Governor Cuomo and other state officials the ability to force “contacts,” “carries,” or people “suspected” of carrying illnesses into detention facilities.

Yikes.

The bill reads:

“Upon determining by clear and convincing evidence that the health of others is or may be endangered by a case, contact or carrier, or suspected case, contact or carrier of a contagious disease that, in the opinion of the governor, after consultation with the commissioner, may pose an imminent and significant threat to the public health resulting in severe morbidity or high mortality, the governor…may order the removal and/or detention of such a person.”

The proposed legislation, which includes a dubious level of ambiguity, would allowed Cuomo to detain those he deems to be a risk in “medical facilities” or a other “appropriate facility,” whatever the heck that means.

CLICK to read the bill.

