Proposed Law Would Let Governor Cuomo Put COVID Carriers into ‘Detention’ Camps

January 1, 2021
ALBANY (N.Y.) — Yes, you read the headline correctly. New York Assemblyman N. Nick Perry is sponsoring legislation that would give Governor Cuomo and other state officials the ability to force “contacts,” “carries,” or people “suspected” of carrying illnesses into detention facilities.
Yikes.
The bill reads:
The proposed legislation, which includes a dubious level of ambiguity, would allowed Cuomo to detain those he deems to be a risk in “medical facilities” or a other “appropriate facility,” whatever the heck that means.
CLICK to read the bill.
