Sen. Hawley challenges Sen. Toomey to a debate on the Senate floor

Share Now
847 522
- 1.4KShares
January 2, 2020
Sen. Josh Hawley (MO-R) fired back after Sen. Pat Toomey (PA-R) and others raise concerns about his plans — along with at least 11 other GOP senators — to object to the electoral vote count when a joint session of Congress meets Jan. 6, per email sent to Senate GOP Conference tonight.
Hawley told Toomey that instead of debating the issue by press release, Toomey should perhaps debate him on the Senate floor.
Read full statement:
Share Now
847 522
- 1.4KShares
Categories: Election
Tell the Wiz what you think!