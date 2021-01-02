Sen. Hawley challenges Sen. Toomey to a debate on the Senate floor

Share Now







January 2, 2020

Sen. Josh Hawley (MO-R) fired back after Sen. Pat Toomey (PA-R) and others raise concerns about his plans — along with at least 11 other GOP senators — to object to the electoral vote count when a joint session of Congress meets Jan. 6, per email sent to Senate GOP Conference tonight.

Hawley told Toomey that instead of debating the issue by press release, Toomey should perhaps debate him on the Senate floor.

Read full statement:

