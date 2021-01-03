Election

EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz Says Emergency Audit is Needed to Access the Fraud

By on ( Leave a comment )
Share Now
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Jan. 2, 2020

Senator Ted Cruz explains his reason for objecting and plan for conducting an emergency audit.


Share Now
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Categories: Election

Tell the Wiz what you think!