Election A Travel Guide for Jan. 6 from D.C. A Native By The Wiz on January 4, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) Share Now Jan. 4, 2021 Below is a lengthy thread with some great tips and advice for traveling to the rally in D.C. on Jan. 6. I will be taking the Metro from Maryland. I strongly recommend taking the Metro from either Maryland or Virginia because I expect roads to be closed 5 blocks around the event site. Since it is midweek, I also do not trust the garages to be open to the public. 2/— 🇺🇸 SheNerd the Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@shnerdly) December 30, 2020 If taking the Metro, plan on purchasing a pass from machines that are in questionable working order. If you can do this ahead of time, you will save yourself time and frustration. 4/— 🇺🇸 SheNerd the Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@shnerdly) December 30, 2020 I have attended the last two events and I have felt perfectly safe (granted, what I lack in size, I make up for in attitude). Have a plan. Decide when you are arriving and when you are leaving. I plan on leaving around 4pm for safety and traffic reasons. 6/— 🇺🇸 SheNerd the Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@shnerdly) December 30, 2020 Do not plan on having cell service. During the last 2 events, there were so many people there, I was unable to send any outgoing messages. Plan accordingly by having meetup times & locations with your group if you get separated. 8/— 🇺🇸 SheNerd the Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@shnerdly) December 30, 2020 Summary: – Take Metro if possible. – Have a plan. – Stay with a group. – Avoid BLM Plaza– Have fun! This is going to be historic! #FightForTRUMP #FightForFreedom #MillionMAGAMarchJan6DC END/— 🇺🇸 SheNerd the Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@shnerdly) December 30, 2020 Addendum:Screenshot a map of DC with metro stops marked in case you’re not able to pull it up on your phone. https://t.co/MSHwvPGk3s pic.twitter.com/h5I2BdkdDD— 🇺🇸 SheNerd the Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@shnerdly) December 30, 2020 For those flying in:-Dulles (IAD): There is a Metro bus that runs from the Rosslyn Metro Station to Dulles. Shuttles, cabs and Uber are also available. https://t.co/vOBtbGsUWu-Reagan: There is a Metro stop at this airport. Uber and cabs are also available.— 🇺🇸 SheNerd the Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@shnerdly) January 1, 2021 Share Now SHARE THIS NOW:ShareEmailPrintTumblrLinkedInTwitterWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related Categories: Election
Tell the Wiz what you think!