BREAKING BIG: Loeffler to object to certification of presidential results, sources say

Jan. 4, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will object to certifying the results of at least one state during Wednesday’s Electoral College vote count by Congress, according to Fox News.

A source familiar with Loeffler’s thinking told Fox News she will likely object to the certification of Georgia’s presidential election results and left the possibility open that Loeffler could object to others as well.

The source also told Fox News that Loeffler will “object on her own,” not as part of the Sen. Ted Cruz’s electoral commission, which he introduced over the weekend.

Loeffler’s commitment comes just hours before Georgians hit the polls to cast their ballots on Tuesday in races in which the Senate’s balance of power hangs in limbo will be decided.

