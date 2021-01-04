CAUGHT RED-HANDED: Project Veritas Catches On-going Voter Fraud in Georgia

Share Now









Jan. 4, 2020

In an video released by Project Veritas, the reported Executive of Central Outreach and Advocacy Center, an advocacy center for the homeless in Atlanta, was caught on camera admitting that transient voters are allowed to use the center’s address as their residence, even though they do not live at the center.

Georgia law requires that a voter be registered at the address where they live. “So I Can’t even begin to tell you how many people have that address (the center’s) on their ID,” the executive can be heard saying.

WATCH THE VIDEO

BREAKING: @CentralOAC Exec Admits Org Registers Thousands Of Homeless To Vote At Same Address In Fulton Co.



"Can't even begin to tell you how many people have that address on their ID"



"Board members got wind…thought we’re doing things not on the up and up…"#GAVoterFraud pic.twitter.com/5j2uJ2XV4T — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 5, 2021

Share Now









SHARE THIS NOW: Share

Email

Print



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Twitter

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...