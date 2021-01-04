Election

CAUGHT RED-HANDED: Project Veritas Catches On-going Voter Fraud in Georgia

Jan. 4, 2020

In an video released by Project Veritas, the reported Executive of Central Outreach and Advocacy Center, an advocacy center for the homeless in Atlanta, was caught on camera admitting that transient voters are allowed to use the center’s address as their residence, even though they do not live at the center.

Georgia law requires that a voter be registered at the address where they live. “So I Can’t even begin to tell you how many people have that address (the center’s) on their ID,” the executive can be heard saying.

WATCH THE VIDEO


Categories: Election

