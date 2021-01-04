Drug Companies Jack Up Prices in 2021 After Taking Taxpayer Handouts

Share Now









Jan. 4, 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, Sanofi SA, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc plan to raise U.S. prices on more than 300 drugs in the United States on Jan. 1, according to drugmakers and data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors.

The hikes come as drugmakers are reeling from effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has reduced doctor visits and demand for some drugs. They are also fighting new drug price cutting rules from the Trump administration, which would reduce the industry’s profitability.

The companies kept their price increases at 10% or below, and the largest drug companies to raise prices so far, Pfizer and Sanofi, kept nearly all of their increases 5% or less, 3 Axis said. 3 Axis is a consulting firm that works with pharmacists groups, health plans and foundation on drug pricing and supply chain issues.

Exclusive: Drugmakers including Pfizer, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline plan to raise U.S. prices on more than 300 drugs on Jan. 1 https://t.co/xu9xv1Lw5y https://t.co/xu9xv1Lw5y — Reuters (@Reuters) December 31, 2020

The increases come as pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer are playing hero by developing vaccines for COVID-19 in record time. Pfizer plans to raise prices on more than 60 drugs by between 0.5 % and 5%. Those include roughly 5% increases on some of its top sellers like rheumatoid arthritis treatment Xeljanz and cancer drugs Ibrance and Inlyta.

The price hikes are expected to be announced on Friday and in early January.

Share Now









SHARE THIS NOW: Share

Email

Print



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Twitter

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...