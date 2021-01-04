Election Report: Massive Voter Fraud Ring Uncovered By The Wiz on January 4, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) Share Now Jan. 4, 2020 ***The Wiz cannot independently confirmed the claims made by Patrick Byrne. Read the thread and tell me what you think. Credible? A printing shop in Michigan prints ballots for Delaware County, Pennsylvania and as Lancashire County, Pennsylvania (this is normal). But along with the ballots it prints on contract and delivers to those counties, it prints some ballots that get diverted to Bethpage, New York.— Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 4, 2021 We have all of that documented. Texts, statements, affidavits, everything.— Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 4, 2021 Narrative #2: China sent counterfeit ballots to Fulton County, Georgia. During the counting on election night, all but four people were shoved out of the counting operation on the grounds of a dangerous "water main break" (that turned out to be "a toilet overflowed").— Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 4, 2021 A shredding company in neighboring Cobb County, Georgia was on December 31 given roughly 3,000 pounds of ballots to shred. Authorities have come into possession of those materials.— Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 4, 2021 Word is the DOJ and DHS have been told to stand down. That President Trump himself has had to call agents on the ground asking them to continue. If you think they should continue, retweet to let @TheJusticeDept know your feelings.— Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 4, 2021 Share Now SHARE THIS NOW:ShareEmailPrintTumblrLinkedInTwitterWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related Categories: Election
Tell the Wiz what you think!