BREAKING: Sen. Cornyn says he won’t object ‘based on unproven allegations’

JAN. 5, 2021

Sen. John Cornyn will not join Republicans planning to object Electoral College certification tomorrow when congress is tasked with certifying the winner of the 2020 presidential election, according to the Texas Tribune.

The Texas senator said Tuesday he will not object “based on unproven allegations.”

As a former judge, I view this process with the same impartial, evidence-based decision-making as I did my job on the bench,” wrote Cornyn, a former justice on the Texas Supreme Court. “So, unless substantial, new evidence is presented during the challenges to each state’s ballots, I will not object to the certification of that stave’s election results based on unproven allegations.”

Cornyn’s position comes as no surprise based on comments he has made in recent weeks expressing increasing skepticism about Trump’s chances of overturning the fraudulent election results.

