Election BREAKING: President Trump confirms he will address supporters tomorrow By The Wiz on January 5, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) Share Now Jan. 5, 2021 President Trump confirms he will address supporters at Wednesday’s ‘Save America March’ in D.C. I will be speaking at the SAVE AMERICA RALLY tomorrow on the Ellipse at 11AM Eastern. Arrive early — doors open at 7AM Eastern. BIG CROWDS! pic.twitter.com/k4blXESc0c— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021 Share Now SHARE THIS NOW:ShareEmailPrintTumblrLinkedInTwitterWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related Categories: Election
Tell the Wiz what you think!