If Pence doesn’t show on Jan. 6, Sen. Grassley says he’ll take over

Jan. 5, 2021
Iowa Sen. Charles E. Grassley, the Senate president pro tempore, originally told Roll Call he and not Vice President Mike Pence would preside over the certification of Electoral College votes.
“We don’t expect him to be there,” Grassley said. The Iowa senator said he will listen to debate and that “it would be really wrong for me to say I have my mind made up.”
Grassley’s office later clarified the senator’s remarks, saying he meant to explain what would happen if Pence had to “step away” during Wednesday’s proceedings to count Electoral College votes. “Every indication we have is that the vice president will be there,” Grassley’s office said.
Categories: Election
