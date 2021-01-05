More than 400 Ex-intelligence Officers to Investigate Election Irregularities

Share Now









Jan. 5, 2021

More than 400 people from the Intelligence Community (IC), military, law enforcement, and the judiciary have formed an informal network to investigate irregularities in the 2020 election.

Robert Caron, who began his career with the CIA, told the Epoch Times, the network includes intelligence officers, analysts and operatives in the military, law enforcement and judiciary from the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other agencies.

After his time with the CIA, Caron worked for the Special Situation Group, a task force set up by President George H.W. Bush. He was recruited to the investigation network in 2014, when he said many agents saw an uptick in improper election activities, the report said.

“The fraud was so massive and so blatant, despite what the mainstream media said, that we need to get this information out to the public,” Caron told the Times. “That’s why more and more people from the intelligence community and law enforcement are coming out, which is unheard of.”

The network is “way over 400” and each member has seen obvious election fraud based on their own observations, Caron said.

The Epoch Times reports one of the focal points of the review of the 2020 election is alleged Chinese Communist Party intervention.

