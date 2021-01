Share Now









Jan. 6, 2020

The Election Wizard projects that both Republican candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue have lost their bids for the US Senate, giving control of the Senate to the Democrats.

The Senate will be split 50-50. Should Joe Biden be sworn into office, Vice President Harris will be the tie-breaker.

