Breaking News BREAKING: Vernon Jones Announces he’s switching to the Republican party By The Wiz on January 6, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) Share Now Jan. 6, 2020 Moments ago, I announced that I am officially joining the Republican Party. Now more than ever, the Republican Party is in desperate need of leaders that know how to fight. I know how to fight.— Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) January 6, 2021 Share Now SHARE THIS NOW:ShareEmailPrintTumblrLinkedInTwitterWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related Categories: Breaking News
Tell the Wiz what you think!