GRAPHIC: Chilling video captures moment police fatally shot Trump supporter

Ashli Babbitt: Trump supporter shot dead in Capitol was Air Force veteran

Jan. 7, 2021

The woman shot and killed by police as protesters stormed the US Capitol has been named as 35-year-old Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt.

She served four tours of duty during her 14 years in the Air Force and was from San Diego, her husband Aaron told KUSI TV.

This video appears to capture the moment when a police officer inside the Capitol opened fired on Babbitt.

Warning: the video is graphic.

