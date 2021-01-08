Bongino leaves Twitter

Share Now









1/8/21

In a Tweet yesterday, Dan Bongino said, “When fully grasp the fact that Twitter, Fakebook, and YouTube are political operations first, and businesses second, everything makes sense.

The speech suppression is going to get worse.”

On Friday, Bongino announced he is leaving Twitter.

“This will be my final post on this anti-American platform. The greatest threats to liberty are the destructive tech tyrants who have acted as publishers in their ongoing wars on conservatives & free speech. You can find me on Parler, where we respect free speech. I’m “dbongino,” Bongino wrote.

Bongino’s announcement comes on the heels of a massive crack down by Big Tech, which has censored right-leaning social media accounts, including President Trump’s various accounts.

