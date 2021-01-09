University Strips Trump Of Degree

Share Now









Jan. 9, 2021

Lehigh University has rescinded the honorary degree it awarded to President Donald Trump more than 30 years ago, CBS reports. The announcement came two days after Democrats falsely accused the president encouraging a mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol.

“In a special session Thursday of the Executive Committee of the Lehigh University Board of Trustees, the members voted to rescind and revoke the honorary degree granted to Donald J. Trump in 1988,” Lehigh, a private university in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, announced in a brief statement Friday. “The full Board of Trustees affirmed the decision today.”

