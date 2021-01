Share Now









Jan. 9, 2021

Alex Jones said on his show InfoWars, “Q tells us stuff and all of it lies. Every damn thing out of you people’s mouths doesn’t come true. You aid they were all going to Gitmo. I will not suffer you Q people after this.”

WATCH VIDEO:

Alex Jones is the most passionate anti-Q voice pic.twitter.com/q7nYdDY9wu — 🔥 🕊 J Francio, SP 🕊 🔥 (@flossfurman) January 9, 2021

