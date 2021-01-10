News

Mob In Riot Gear Marches On NYC While Chanting ‘F— the Proud Boys!’

Jan. 10, 2021

Where’s the outrage? Where’s the censorship?

Watch this massive mob in riot gear march on NYC while chanting, chant, “F— the Proud Boys!”


