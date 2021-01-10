News Mob In Riot Gear Marches On NYC While Chanting ‘F— the Proud Boys!’ By The Wiz on January 10, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) Share Now 1.5KShares Jan. 10, 2021 Where’s the outrage? Where’s the censorship? Watch this massive mob in riot gear march on NYC while chanting, chant, “F— the Proud Boys!” A protester wears a pig mask and cop costume at the #antifa street march in New York City today: pic.twitter.com/U5nlewRvDn— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 10, 2021 A large mob of #antifa march in New York City and chant, "F— the Proud Boys." pic.twitter.com/7QrWx0lAc6— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 10, 2021 Share Now 1.5KShares SHARE THIS NOW:ShareEmailPrintTumblrLinkedInTwitterWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related Categories: News
