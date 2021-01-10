PGA will likely strip Trump Bedminster of 2022 PGA Championship, insider says

Share Now









Jan. 10, 2021

The PGA of America will likely strip Donald Trump of the 2022 PGA Championship, which is scheduled to be held at Trump National Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, according to New Jersey Local News.

“The odds that ’22’s PGA Championship will happen as scheduled in New Jersey are about as good as the chances of you or I winning it. Seth Waugh, the PGA of America’s CEO, was a banker and has an alert eye for high-risk exposure,” Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch worte.

The prediction that the PGA will strip the championship from Trump Nation Bedminster comes as numerous companies have moved to censor and cut ties with President Trump.

