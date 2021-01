Share Now







Jan. 11, 2021

House Democrats unveiled their resolution to impeach President Donald Trump on Monday, charging him with “incitement of insurrection” for his alleged role in last week’s riots at the US Capitol.

The impeachment articles could be formally introduced in the House at 11am today.

Impeachment filed.🚨



The Democrats' charges against Trump are based on a vague "incitement" claim that can be easily defensed.



This will be dead on arrival in the Senate; not that it can necessarily even make it to the Senate for a vote before Inauguration Day.🔻 pic.twitter.com/F5ULR1zdIh — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 11, 2021

