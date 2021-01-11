Twitter bans more than 70,000 accounts since Friday — Says election fraud claims constitute grounds for suspension

Share Now









Jan. 11, 2021

In a statement released on Monday, Twitter said:

“Since Friday, more than 70,000 accounts have been suspended as a result of our efforts, with many instances of a single individual operating numerous accounts. These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service.“

Twitter also announced that it “aggressively” increasing its enforcement against claims that the 2020 election was stolen by suppressing harmful keywords and terms, and limiting engagement on violative tweets.

Twitter’s new civic integrity policy reads in part:

“Misleading information about outcomes

We will label or remove false or misleading information intended to undermine public confidence in an election or other civic process. This includes but is not limited to:

disputed claims that could undermine faith in the process itself, such as unverified information about election rigging, ballot tampering, vote tallying, or certification of election results; and

misleading claims about the results or outcome of a civic process which calls for or could lead to interference with the implementation of the results of the process, e.g. claiming victory before election results have been certified, inciting unlawful conduct to prevent the procedural or practical implementation of election results (note that our violent threats policy may also be relevant for threats not covered by this policy).“

“Ultimately, repeated violations of this policy can result in permanent suspension,” the statement reads.

Click here to read the full statement.

