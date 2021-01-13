House to consider Trump impeachment over US Capitol fiasco

Share Now









Jan. 13, 2021

Lawmakers are set to meet at 9 am ET on Wednesday to debate and vote on an article of impeachment accusing President Trump of inciting the January 6 attack on the US Capitol building.

On Tuesday, the House voted in favor of a measure calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office. However, in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hours earlier, Pence said he did not support taking such an action.

Late Tuesday afternoon, sources told Axios that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would likely vote to convict Trump in the Senate.

