Jonathan Turley: Prosecution of the President ‘would ultimately collapse on free speech grounds’

Jan. 13, 2021

Law Profesor Jonathan Turley writes in his blog:

“Despite widespread, justified condemnation of his words, Trump never actually called for violence or a riot. Rather, he urged his supporters to march on the Capitol to express opposition to the certification of electoral votes and to support the challenges being made by some members of Congress. He expressly told his followers “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Turley says:

“For a court, the speech notably does not include a direct call for lawless action by Trump. Instead, there was a call for a protest at the Capitol. Moreover, violence was not imminent; the vast majority of the tens of thousands of protesters present were not violent before the march, and most did not riot inside the Capitol. Like many violent protests we have witnessed over the last four years, including Trump’s 2017 inauguration, the criminal conduct was carried out by a smaller group of instigators.

Turely also added in a tweet that he believes prosecution of the President “…would ultimately collapse on free speech grounds.”

Click here to read Professor Turley’s full article.

…Many legal experts have insisted that free speech is no barrier to such charges. I believe that they are fundamentally wrong on the controlling law. Often such commentary is left unchallenged because of the lack of any actual charge in court. Racine could change that. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 12, 2021

