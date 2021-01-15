Navarro Report Volume III: ‘Trump Won’

Share Now







Jan. 15, 2021

In Volume 1 of the Navarro Report, The Immaculate Deception, Peter Navarro assessed the fairness and integrity of the 2020 Presidential Election by identifying and assessing six key dimensions of alleged election irregularities. He identified numerous irregularities including: outright fraud, ballot mishandling, a wide range of process fouls, multiple violations of the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, voting machine irregularities, and statistical anomalies.



Volume 2 , The Art of the Steal, Navarro examined the institutional genesis of the six types of election irregularities and make several important findings. One key finding: The Democrat Party efforts to strategically game the election process across the six battleground states began years before, and in many cases, shortly after President Trump was elected in 2016. A second key finding: the Democrat’s gaming of the election process was implemented through a two-pronged Grand “Stuff the Ballot

Box” Strategy designed to flood the six key battleground states with enough un-scrutinized and potentially illegal absentee and mail-in ballots to turn a decisive Trump victory into a narrow alleged Biden “win.”

Now, in Volume III, Yes, President Trump Won: The Case, Evidence, & Statistical Receipts, Peter Navarro provides the most up-to-date statistical “receipts” with respect to the potential number of illegal votes in each battleground state.

In Volume III, Narravo identifies hundreds of thousands of possibly illegal votes in six states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. “As this report shows, there is an abundance of evidence – a virtual cornucopia of potentially poisonous election irregularities,” the report reads.

CLICK here to read the full report.

