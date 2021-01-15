WITCH HUNT: DC Prosecutor Says Donald Trump Jr. Broke the Law

Share Now









Jan. 15, 2021

The DC attorney general’s office has notified President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., that it would like to interview him as part of its investigation into alleged misuse of his father’s 2016 inaugural funds, CNN reports.

They allege that the Presidential Inaugural Committee “improperly wasted its fund” when it paid almost $50,000 to the Loews Madison for a block of hotel rooms on behalf of the Trump Organization.

The reservation was arranged by Trump Jr’s personal assistant, the court filings claim, and the rooms appeared to have been given to a personal friend of the president’s eldest son.

The incident emerged as part of the DC attorney general’s wider probe into the alleged misuse of more than $1 million by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, which is accused of “grossly overpaying” for event space at the Trump International Hotel in DC during the inauguration.

The DC prosecutor said he is “extremely confident” the Trump campaign violated the law.

Representatives for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

