NEW: CHAZ/CHOP agitator arrested in Florida for threats of violence at state capitol ahead of Inauguration Day

Jan. 16, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla, – A Tallahassee man has been arrested for issuing a call to arms to “violently confront” protesters at the Florida State Capitol this Sunday, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.
US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help from the Tallahassee Police Department and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
According to the release, Baker made a slew of posts on social media specifically calling for others to join him in encircling protesters and keeping them at the Capitol using guns.
Baker is a former U.S. Army Airborne infantryman and was kicked out of the service after he went AWOL before his unit was supposed to deploy to Iraq in 2007, according to the release.
In recent days, his social media activity escalated, as he specifically posted about wanting to violently disrupt protests happening between now and Inauguration Day.
The DOJ says Baker participated in multiple protests throughout the US last summer, including joining Seattle’s CHAZ/CHOP autonomous zone movement. Baker used social media as a way to promote, encourage, and educate his followers on how to “incapacitate and debilitate law enforcement officers,” the release reads.
Baker is scheduled to make his first court appearance virtually at 2 p.m. Friday before Magistrate Judge Charles Stampelos.
Click here to read the DOJ press release.
