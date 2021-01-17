Research: 890,000 Americans may die due to COIVD lockdowns

Share Now









Researchers estimate that woman and African Americans will be hit hardest in the short-term, but white men may suffer larger consequences in the future.

Jan. 17, 2021

A new working paper from US National Bureau of Economic Research predicts disastrous long-term effects of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The paper, authored by Francesco Bianchi from Duke University, Dongho Song of Johns Hopkins University, and Giada Bianchi of Harvard Medical School, examines the long-term consequences of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The paper predicts an excess death of 890,000 Americans over the next 15 years due to the unemployment caused by COIVD lockdowns. “These figures translate in a staggering 0.89 million additional deaths over the next 15 years,” the researches write.

The team estimates that woman and African Americans will be hit hardest in the short-term, but white men may suffer larger consequences in the future.

The team calls on government officials to consider the long-term impacts of lockdowns. “We interpret these results as a strong indication that policymakers should take into consideration the severe, long-run implications of such a large economic recession on people’s lives when deliberating on COVID-19 recovery and containment measures. Without any doubt, lockdowns save lives, but they also contribute to the decline in real activity that can have severe consequences on health.”

It’s a point that even Nate Silver recently made.

I'm pro lockdown for the time being given the circumstances of the moment (vaccines here, new variants etc.) but I also worry that when we look back in 5 years we'll discover all sorts of adverse consequences from people being physically/socially isolated from one another. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 17, 2021

Click to read the full working paper.

Share Now

















SHARE THIS NOW: Share

Email

Print



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Twitter

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...