Jan. 18, 2021

Law Professor Alan Dershowitz says the Senate has no authority to put President Trump on trial after his leaves office.

“Once Mr. Trump is no longer president, the Senate simply has no authority to try him because you can’t remove him,” he said during The Dershow. “You can’t remove somebody who is no longer president.”

Watch video:

