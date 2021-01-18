US Capitol placed on lockdown due to security threat — smoke seen rising from behind building

Share Now
Jan. 18, 2021
UPDATE (10:45 AM ET): Capitol Hill evacuation prompted by fire at a nearby homeless encampment, according to NBC news.
Washington, D.C. — The US Capitol has been placed on lockdown due to an external security threat. The alert urged people to stay inside and stay away from windows and doors.
Videos showed smoke rising from behind the US Capitol. DC Fire and EMS reported the source of the smoke was an outside fire that was quickly extinguished.
It is unknown if the smoke is what promoted the Capitol to be placed on lockdown.
Categories: Election
