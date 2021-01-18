US Capitol placed on lockdown due to security threat — smoke seen rising from behind building

Share Now









Jan. 18, 2021

UPDATE (10:45 AM ET): Capitol Hill evacuation prompted by fire at a nearby homeless encampment, according to NBC news.

Washington, D.C. — The US Capitol has been placed on lockdown due to an external security threat. The alert urged people to stay inside and stay away from windows and doors.

Videos showed smoke rising from behind the US Capitol. DC Fire and EMS reported the source of the smoke was an outside fire that was quickly extinguished.

It is unknown if the smoke is what promoted the Capitol to be placed on lockdown.

BREAKING: Smoke rising behind Capitol building. Inauguration rehearsal appears to be evacuating. Emergency announcement playing at Capitol grounds. pic.twitter.com/86J9S8CsMY — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) January 18, 2021

Breaking: Smoke near the Capitol building is coming from below the Washington DC Freeway. Unconfirmed reports indicate that the fire, which is now extinguished, came from a homeless encampment. pic.twitter.com/DfBcqdsK6S — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) January 18, 2021

#DCsBravest responded to an outside fire in the 100 block of H St SE that has been extinguished. There were no injuries. This accounts for smoke that many have seen. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 18, 2021

Here’s the message sent to staff: pic.twitter.com/gfzg8g4KQ7 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 18, 2021

Share Now

















SHARE THIS NOW: Share

Email

Print



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Twitter

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...