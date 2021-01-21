Lawmaker files bill that would establish Bigfoot hunting season

Share Now









Jan. 21, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants the state to establish a Bigfoot hunting season in the state.

State Rep. Justin Humphrey on Wednesday introduced House Bill 1648, which would require the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission to draft rules for the season, annual dates, and create any necessary hunting licenses and fees.

If passed, the bill would go into effect on Nov. 1. Read the language of the bill here.

Oklahoma’s next legislative session starts on Feb. 1

