Madison Cawthorn delivers pizza to abandoned troops

Share Now
Jan. 22, 2021
National Guard troops protecting the Capitol were forced to sleep in a freezing parking garage because of complaints by Democrat Rep. Bill Keating (MA), according to Breitbart.
Rep. Keating told Capitol building authorities earlier in the day that a National Guardsman was seen in a Dunkin’ Donuts without a mask on.
After Keating said he commented out loud that masks were required to be worn at all times in a federal building, and a National Guard member responded, “I appreciate my freedom,” according to a source.
Rep. Madison Cawthorne (R-NC) tweeted that he brought pizza to the abandoned National Guard members and offered his office for them to sleep in. The tweet also included this video.
Categories: Election
Tell the Wiz what you think!