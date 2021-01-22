Madison Cawthorn delivers pizza to abandoned troops

Share Now









Jan. 22, 2021

National Guard troops protecting the Capitol were forced to sleep in a freezing parking garage because of complaints by Democrat Rep. Bill Keating (MA), according to Breitbart.

Rep. Keating told Capitol building authorities earlier in the day that a National Guardsman was seen in a Dunkin’ Donuts without a mask on.

After Keating said he commented out loud that masks were required to be worn at all times in a federal building, and a National Guard member responded, “I appreciate my freedom,” according to a source.

Rep. Madison Cawthorne (R-NC) tweeted that he brought pizza to the abandoned National Guard members and offered his office for them to sleep in. The tweet also included this video.

Share Now

















SHARE THIS NOW: Share

Email

Print



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Twitter

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...