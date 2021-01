Share Now









Jan. 22, 2021

Yesterday, Iran’s supreme leader has vowed revenge on Donald Trump with a picture showing a drone about to attack him on the golf course.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Twitter account showed the picture of the former President about to take a shot while vowing revenge over the killing of a top Iranian general – in a drone attack.

Ali Khamenei tweeted this picture of Donald Trump

This morning, Twitter suspended the Supreme Leader’s account.

#Twitter suspends account of #Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after it posted a call for an attack on Donald Trump to avenge the killing of its top military commander. pic.twitter.com/9dg0Jzl4pl — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 22, 2021

Share Now

















SHARE THIS NOW: Share

Email

Print



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Twitter

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...