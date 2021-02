Share Now









Feb. 3, 2021

There is much speculation on whether former President Donald Trump will mount another White House run in 2024.

During an interview Tuesday night with Sean Hannity on Fox News, the former president’s son, Eric Trump, suggested that all options are on the table.

Sean Hannity asks @EricTrump what he would say to his father if he told him he's decided to run in 2024:



"As painful as it was, I would be right by his side encouraging him." pic.twitter.com/M32vzG58G1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 3, 2021

Share Now

















SHARE THIS NOW: Share

Email

Print



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Twitter

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...